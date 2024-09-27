‘CM completed VCs appointment in a transparent manner’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has completed the process of appointing vice-chancellors transparently for the first time.

“One should not play with the future of students or politicize these appointments,” Azma Bokhari said while refuting claims attributed to the Chief Minister regarding the Governor of Punjab.

She clarified that Maryam Nawaz did not make any statement about the Governor regarding the VC appointment.

She emphasized that one should not play with the future of students or engage in politics over it. CM Maryam Nawaz has indeed completed the process of appointing vice-chancellors transparently for the first time, she added.

