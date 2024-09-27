AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.21%)
DGKC 74.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.36%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
FFBL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 121.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 143.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
PPL 108.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
SEARL 58.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
TRG 54.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,551 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,761 Decreased By -75.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 81,552 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.13%)
KSE30 25,790 Decreased By -85 (-0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

Sharjeel advocates withdrawal of facilities from two former Chief Justices

Terence J Sigamony Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the establishment of constitutional courts has been a long-standing demand of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Even during the signing of the Charter of Democracy, the PPP had called for the creation of these courts.

Both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had agreed on this initiative, and now this demand is being implemented. The PPP is committed to ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly and directly to the people.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Pakistan Sustainability Week exhibition on alternative energy at the Expo Center in Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that people in this country often wait for justice for decades. “We still haven’t received justice for the murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said. “The assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not just the killing of a party leader; it was the murder of the country’s future, its interests, development, democracy, and constitution.”

He stated that Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar are a disgrace to the country’s judicial system and will be remembered as a dark chapter in its judicial history. He added that Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar should no longer be referred to as former Chief Justices, and their privileges should be revoked. Furthermore, Saqib Nisar must clarify where in the Constitution it is written that building a dam was part of his responsibilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

