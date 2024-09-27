Sharjeel advocates withdrawal of facilities from two former Chief Justices

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the establishment of constitutional courts has been a long-standing demand of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Even during the signing of the Charter of Democracy, the PPP had called for the creation of these courts.

Both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had agreed on this initiative, and now this demand is being implemented. The PPP is committed to ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly and directly to the people.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Pakistan Sustainability Week exhibition on alternative energy at the Expo Center in Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that people in this country often wait for justice for decades. “We still haven’t received justice for the murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said. “The assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not just the killing of a party leader; it was the murder of the country’s future, its interests, development, democracy, and constitution.”

He stated that Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar are a disgrace to the country’s judicial system and will be remembered as a dark chapter in its judicial history. He added that Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar should no longer be referred to as former Chief Justices, and their privileges should be revoked. Furthermore, Saqib Nisar must clarify where in the Constitution it is written that building a dam was part of his responsibilities.

