Supplements Print 2024-09-27

Pakistan Goes Solar: Aamer Raza Executive Director & CEO Greaves Pakistan Private Limited

Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

TEXT: Greaves Solar, we are committed to provide top-quality solar and energy storage solutions that meet global standards, ensuring long-term value and reliability for our customers.

Our commitment towards renewable energy is a natural diversification of the company's long standing affiliation to the energy sector. Greaves Solar positions itself to offer high quality, efficient and cost-effective solar installations all over Pakistan.

Greaves Battery Energy Storage Solution is designed for high efficiency and minimal energy loss. It ensures optimal performance and cost saving as our system is equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems that allows real time energy usage tracking and optimization.

Solar energy represents not only a transformative opportunity for Pakistan's escalating energy crises but also a key energy resource for environmental sustainability at global scale. With vast solar potential, Pakistan has an immense opportunity to lead in renewable energy, ensuring long-term energy security while mitigating the impact on climate change.

The future of solar energy lies in harnessing the complete value chain-from solar PV systems to advanced energy storage solutions-and creating a robust ecosystem that supports growth across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, both public and private.

It is critical to develop policies that enable the seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid while promoting investment in solar energy infrastructure. For this transition to succeed and to establish a sustainable value chain and resilient energy landscape, collective efforts are required from industries, government bodies, utilities, professional experts, energy consultants, manufacturers, and technology providers.

In addition to utilities, industrial, commercial and residential sectors, solar energy could play a vital role in the agricultural sector and increase the output of agricultural produce to a larger extent. Renewable energy adoption in farming would ensure a sustainable future for the farming industry of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

