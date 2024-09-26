AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Life & Style

‘The Glassworker’ will be Pakistan’s official entry for 2025 Oscars

Published September 26, 2024

Pakistan’s very first 2D hand-drawn film, ‘The Glassworker’, will be the country’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards, announced its director Usman Riaz on Instagram on Thursday.

Currently playing in theatres across Pakistan, the film will be submitted in the International Feature Film category.

“We are proud to announce that The Glassworker has been selected as Pakistan’s submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This marks the first time a 2D hand-drawn animated film from Pakistan has been chosen for this prestigious honor,” Riaz wrote on Instagram.

“The Glassworker represents a decade of passion and perseverance. I am deeply humbled by the selection and hope this story resonates with audiences everywhere, showcasing the talent and creativity Pakistan has to offer,” he added.

‘The Glassworker’ set to release in Pakistan theatres

The animated feature tells the story of a young glassblower navigating his way through love and life, as his land goes through war and strife.

A clip of the film screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, as well as the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France in 2022.

The screenplay was written by Moya O’Shea and produced by Khizer Riaz and Manuel Cristóbal.

Last year’s entry, ‘In Flames’, Pakistan’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards, did not make the shortlist.

Academy Awards Oscars The Glassworker

