Country Garden bondholders approve delays on yuan bond payments, Bloomberg News reports

Country Garden has won bondholders’ approval to push back payments on its nine yuan bonds by six months, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bondholders approved a payment extension on Country Garden’s 4.5% note due 2026 late on Wednesday after its main onshore unit delayed the voting deadline multiple times, the report added.

Payment delays on eight other bonds were granted earlier this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.