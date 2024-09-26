AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Country Garden bondholders approve delays on yuan bond payments, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 11:39am
Photo: Reuters

Country Garden has won bondholders’ approval to push back payments on its nine yuan bonds by six months, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bondholders approved a payment extension on Country Garden’s 4.5% note due 2026 late on Wednesday after its main onshore unit delayed the voting deadline multiple times, the report added.

China’s Country Garden nears full exit from Australia with residential project sale

Payment delays on eight other bonds were granted earlier this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Country Garden

