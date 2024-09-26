PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance clean sweep in LCCI’s Associate Class elections

LAHORE: In the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) Associate Class elections, the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance achieved a clean sweep, winning all 15 seats.

According to unofficial results released late at night, the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance secured 3,775 panel votes in the Associate Class election, while their rivals, the PIAF Founder LBF Group candidates, received 2,227 panel votes. This gave the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance candidates a lead of 1,548 votes. The total number of votes was 13,699, with 7,500 votes cast.

The victorious candidates from the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance include Mian Abu Zar Shad, Faheem ur Rehman Sehgal, Khurram Lodhi, Rana Muhammad Nisar, Shahid Nazir, Malik Ahad Amin, Muhammad Imran Saleemi, Muhammad Sajjad, Umar Sarfraz, Karamat Ali Awan, Ahsan Shahid, Sheikh Muhammad Fayaz Ahmed, Riaz Shahid, Ali Imran, and Amir Ali.

In the Corporate Class elections, the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance also achieved a clean sweep by winning all 15 seats. The LCCI administration, along with local police, took effective security measures to ensure the election process remained peaceful.

Following the completion of elections for the 15 Associate Class seats, elections for the two women’s seats will be held on September 25. On September 26, nominations for office-bearers will be submitted.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on September 27, with elections for office-bearers on September 28. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 30, after which the newly elected officials will take charge of their positions on October 1.

