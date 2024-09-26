AGL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 131.40 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.23%)
DGKC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
FCCL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
FFBL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
NBP 60.40 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.46%)
OGDC 145.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.42%)
PAEL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 110.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.52%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.82%)
PTC 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.71%)
SEARL 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.9 (0.49%)
BR30 26,432 Increased By 166.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 82,691 Increased By 443.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,207 Increased By 85.2 (0.33%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-26

PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance clean sweep in LCCI’s Associate Class elections

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: In the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) Associate Class elections, the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance achieved a clean sweep, winning all 15 seats.

According to unofficial results released late at night, the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance secured 3,775 panel votes in the Associate Class election, while their rivals, the PIAF Founder LBF Group candidates, received 2,227 panel votes. This gave the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance candidates a lead of 1,548 votes. The total number of votes was 13,699, with 7,500 votes cast.

The victorious candidates from the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance include Mian Abu Zar Shad, Faheem ur Rehman Sehgal, Khurram Lodhi, Rana Muhammad Nisar, Shahid Nazir, Malik Ahad Amin, Muhammad Imran Saleemi, Muhammad Sajjad, Umar Sarfraz, Karamat Ali Awan, Ahsan Shahid, Sheikh Muhammad Fayaz Ahmed, Riaz Shahid, Ali Imran, and Amir Ali.

In the Corporate Class elections, the PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance also achieved a clean sweep by winning all 15 seats. The LCCI administration, along with local police, took effective security measures to ensure the election process remained peaceful.

Following the completion of elections for the 15 Associate Class seats, elections for the two women’s seats will be held on September 25. On September 26, nominations for office-bearers will be submitted.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on September 27, with elections for office-bearers on September 28. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 30, after which the newly elected officials will take charge of their positions on October 1.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI business community PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance

Comments

200 characters

PIAF Pioneers Progressive Alliance clean sweep in LCCI’s Associate Class elections

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories