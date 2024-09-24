AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
DFML 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.89%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.56%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.69%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.17%)
MLCF 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
NBP 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.61%)
OGDC 139.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 107.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 8,601 Decreased By -21 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,897 Decreased By -318.9 (-1.22%)
KSE100 81,484 Decreased By -366.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,903 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.29%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New record high: gold price hits Rs273,000 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2024 02:41pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan jumped on Tuesday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs273,000, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,053 after it recorded an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price had decreased by Rs600 to settle at Rs271,900.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,628 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $11 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Saturday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs272,500 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters
Imran Sarr Sep 24, 2024 03:34pm
This article proves that the country is full of mafia, no rule of law, your lathi your brains (buffalow). Anyone can do anything they want.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

New record high: gold price hits Rs273,000 per tola in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

KSE-100 sees selling pressure

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Oil prices climb on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leftist government

‘Over-reliance on imports from China’: NA panel speaks about the challenge

Read more stories