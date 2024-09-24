New record high: gold price hits Rs273,000 per tola in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan jumped on Tuesday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs273,000, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,053 after it recorded an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price had decreased by Rs600 to settle at Rs271,900.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,628 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $11 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Saturday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs272,500 per tola in Pakistan.