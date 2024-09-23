Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2024 02:29pm

After increasing for three consecutive sessions, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was down by Rs600, clocking in at Rs271,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs233,110 after it recorded a decrease of Rs471, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price had increased by Rs500 to settle at Rs272,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold plunged on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,617 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $5 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Saturday, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs272,500 per tola in Pakistan.

