Markets

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs272,500 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2024 02:33pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to march upwards on Saturday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs500, clocking in at Rs272,500, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs233,625 after it recorded an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price increased by Rs3,500 to settle at Rs272,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,622 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $10 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Friday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan.

