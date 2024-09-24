Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is likely to visit Pakistan on October 2-4, 2024, on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), both sides are scheduled to hold high-level talks to further improve bilateral relations in different fields including trade and energy.

Both sides will also discuss possibility of cooperation in green energy, the sources said, adding that Pakistan will share list of green energy projects with the Malaysian delegation.

Invest in renewable energy

Cooperation in science and technology, IT, education, export of Pakistani manpower, hiring of Pakistani IT professionals, recruitment of Pakistani national as security guards and immigration issues faced by Pakistani workers is also on the agenda, the sources continued.

The source said, proposed agenda is related to bilateral meetings between Malaysian prime minister’s delegation and Pakistan delegation and is related to;(i) review of bilateral cooperation across diverse field including review of progress bilateral consultations of 2023; (ii) bilateral institutional mechanisms; (iii) government-to-government cooperation; and (iv) economic cooperation.

In bilateral trade, the following are on the agenda, (i) enhancing bilateral trade;(ii) facilitation of Pakistan exports to Malaysia;(iii) review of MPCEPA; and (v) cooperation in Halal industry.

Enhancing tourism is also on the agenda to be discussed by both sides.

The sources said, both sides will discuss investment avenues in the following fields; (i) promotion of investment; (ii) projects of joint ventures in automotive, Halal and food security; (iii) review of bilateral investment; (iv) defence cooperation; and (iv) increase in number of flights between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The sources said, both sides will also sign different memoranda of understanding (MoUs) which are being negotiated bilaterally.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, who had to accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the United Nations General Council (UNGC) meeting, has preferred to stay in Islamabad to finalise the agenda of the meeting and other diplomatic activities.

