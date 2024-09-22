LWMC steps up cleanliness drive

LAHORE The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its sanitation efforts across the city, ensuring comprehensive waste management in both urban and rural areas.

Under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, LWMC workers and officers are diligently working in the field to ensure cleanliness. CEO Babar Sahib Din inspected several rural union councils, including Adda Plot, Raiwind Road, Pajian, and Araian Pind. During his visit, he reviewed sanitation arrangements and the clearance of open plots.

He also assessed the cleanliness efforts in urban areas like Band Road, Batti Chowk, Vegetable Market, and Lari Adda. He directed the clearance of open plots in areas such as Sabzazar, Gulshan Ravi, Babu Sabu, and Sherakot. He emphasized that both main roads and residential areas, including streets and neighborhoods, are being maintained to achieve a zero-waste environment. CEO LWMC reiterated that providing a clean environment to citizens is the LWMC’s top priority.

