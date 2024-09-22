Alzheimer’s Day marked

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, the ‘World Alzheimer’s Day’ was marked here Saturday with renewed pledge to continue raising awareness among the people about the disease so that it’s spread may be checked by following healthy lifestyle.

To mark the day, different events were held in which speakers highlighted about the disease.

A seminar was organized by Neurology Department in Punjab Institute of Neurosciences in which Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir participated as the chief guest. Neurologists including Prof. Dr. Mohsin Zaheer, Prof. Dr. Qasim Bashir, Prof. Dr. Athar Javed, Prof. Dr. Saira Bilal, Prof. Dr. Ahsan Nauman, Dr. Fayyaz Athar and Prof. Dr. Mujeeb R. Rehman while addressing the participants spoke about the symptoms of the disease, preventive measures, treatment and latest treatment facilities.

Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir said on the occasion that more than one million people in Pakistan are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and according to medical experts, by 2050, 1 out of every 8 people around the world may suffer from this disease and this number may exceed 130 million.

The experts said that vitamin B12 deficiency, diabetes, high blood pressure, lack of sleep, obesity, anxiety and headache medications and lack of mental and physical healthy activities as well as smoking and eating an unbalanced diet may lead to Alzheimer disease which is a brain disease that is common in people above 65 years of age. In this disease, a person forgets all things and relationships related to himself.

According to experts, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death. Families should pay special attention to the care of such patients when the symptoms of the disease appear, a neurologist should be consulted immediately so that the disease cannot worsen, they said.

