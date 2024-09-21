AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-21

IHC dismisses plea of Salman Akram of PTI

Terence J Sigamony Published September 21, 2024 Updated September 21, 2024 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja’s petition seeking direction to provide the detail of cases against him.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Friday, heard the petition moved by Raja seeking direction to provide the detail of cases, including pending inquiries in which petitioner is nominated as an accused or the custody of the petitioner is required by the respondents.

The IHC bench dismissed the petition by terming the same as “infructuous” after deputy attorney general Arshad Kayani informed the court that no case is registered against Salman Akram in the jurisdiction of the federal capital.

Earlier, the bench set aside the Registrar Office’s objections regarding Salman Akram Raja’s case observing that the order to not arrest the petitioner would apply to Islamabad only.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that the petitioner has no information as to any FIR registered against him in the Islamabad Capital Territory (“ICT”) and/ or the Province of Punjab; that earlier in Lahore, efforts were made by the Punjab Police to arrest the petitioner.

He added that the petitioner apprehends his arrest at the hands of the respondents since he happens to be the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After hearing the arguments, the bench had issued notice to respondents No1, 2, 5 and 6 as well as the Advocate- General Islamabad while the court directed the Respondent No2 to produce the list of FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner in the ICT.

The court further directed that the Advocate-General, ICT shall liaise with the learned Advocate-General, Punjab and obtain the list of FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner in the province of Punjab.

