Pakistan Print 2024-09-21

Art expo at SU highlights creativity, focus on research, innovation

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

HYDERABAD: An impressive art exhibition was organised at the Benazir Art Gallery of the Institute of Art & Design (IAD), University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Friday.

The event brought prominent visitors together, including Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan. Both dignitaries showed keen interest in the diverse collection of paintings and photographs created by the talented students of the institute.

IAD Director Professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi provided an insightful briefing to the guests, explaining the creative processes behind the works on display. The event underscored the university’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent while also promoting research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in his remarks commended the creativity and hard work of the IAD students. He revealed that 10 additional scholarship slots for the IAD had been secured from the Sindh government endowment funds.

“We are committed to supporting our students and their growth,” he stated and announced the installation of new air-conditioners and a sound system in the Benazir Art Gallery had been approved, which would enhance the gallery’s infrastructure for future events.

He shared the university’s progress in sustainability, publicizing a solar project approved by the Sindh government. “With the solarization of the campus expected to be completed within a year, the university will significantly reduce its reliance on HESCO, leading to substantial cost savings,” he explained.

