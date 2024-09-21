AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

Samsung launches digital wallets on online eStore

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Samsung in collaboration with Simpaisa has launched Digital Wallets option on Samsung’s official online eStore for Pakistan.

Simpaisa’s advanced platform facilitates this new feature, allowing customers to make payments via EasyPaisa, JazzCash, HBL Konnect, and Alfa, ensuring fast, secure, and convenient transactions on Samsung.com.

This will mark a significant step towards the enhancement of the online shopping experience for Samsung customers in Pakistan. Over the past years, Samsung has made substantial investments in its eStore by continuously enhancing its features to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The addition of Digital Wallets is aimed to provide customers with a seamless, secure, and convenient payment option.

Saad Tawwab Khan Rao, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Samsung EC Pakistan said that Samsung is continually striving to offer its customers the best possible online shopping experience, and the launch of Digital Wallets is a testament to that commitment.

He said that with this new feature, customers can enjoy a more streamlined and secure payment process, ensuring that their shopping experience is not only convenient but also highly secure. “We are excited to collaborate with Simpaisa, whose expertise in digital payment services ensures that the Digital Wallets feature is reliable and easy to use,”, he added.

Samsung’s eStore is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that offers customers access to PTA-approved official Samsung smartphones, accessories, and consumer electronics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Samsung easypaisa JazzCash HBL Konnect Saad Tawwab Khan Rao Simpaisa Alfa online eStore digital wallets

Comments

200 characters

Samsung launches digital wallets on online eStore

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories