Samsung launches digital wallets on online eStore

KARACHI: Samsung in collaboration with Simpaisa has launched Digital Wallets option on Samsung’s official online eStore for Pakistan.

Simpaisa’s advanced platform facilitates this new feature, allowing customers to make payments via EasyPaisa, JazzCash, HBL Konnect, and Alfa, ensuring fast, secure, and convenient transactions on Samsung.com.

This will mark a significant step towards the enhancement of the online shopping experience for Samsung customers in Pakistan. Over the past years, Samsung has made substantial investments in its eStore by continuously enhancing its features to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The addition of Digital Wallets is aimed to provide customers with a seamless, secure, and convenient payment option.

Saad Tawwab Khan Rao, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Samsung EC Pakistan said that Samsung is continually striving to offer its customers the best possible online shopping experience, and the launch of Digital Wallets is a testament to that commitment.

He said that with this new feature, customers can enjoy a more streamlined and secure payment process, ensuring that their shopping experience is not only convenient but also highly secure. “We are excited to collaborate with Simpaisa, whose expertise in digital payment services ensures that the Digital Wallets feature is reliable and easy to use,”, he added.

Samsung’s eStore is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that offers customers access to PTA-approved official Samsung smartphones, accessories, and consumer electronics.

