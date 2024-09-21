BD HC meets TDAP CE to enhance bilateral trade

KARACHI: His Excellency Md Ruhul Alam Siddique, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Bangladesh, called on the Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala Friday at TDAP’s office. During the meeting, HE Siddique emphasized the high expectations for enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He expressed keen interest in increasing imports of agro-related items from Pakistan, particularly rice, maize, and sesame, as Bangladesh’s agricultural imports have been significantly impacted due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Bangladesh, currently reliant on India, sees this as an opportune time to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan and foster cordial relations.

His Excellency also proposed that Pakistan may organize a Single Country Exhibition in Dhaka in between January and April, 2025, with a special focus on ladies’ garments and agro-based products, both of which are in great demand in Bangladesh. Additionally, he assured that the visa issuance process for Pakistani businessmen would soon be streamlined to facilitate trade exchanges.

The Director General of TDAP’s Agro Food Division suggested holding online sessions between business communities from both countries to identify the hurdles/obstacles that hinder direct trade, a suggestion that was welcomed by all parties.

Other participants of the meeting were Basit Rauf, Director General Textile & Leather Division, TDAP, Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General, Agro-Food Division and Abdul Karim, Director General, Services and IMDD.

In the end, The Chief Executive of TDAP assured His Excellency of full cooperation to create a win-win situation for both countries in terms of trade. He also briefed the High Commissioner about TDAP’s upcoming flagship events, including TEXPO (23rd–25th October 2024) and the Engineering & Healthcare Show (April 2025), and invited Bangladeshi businessmen to participate.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from the Chief Executive of TDAP.

