AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

BD HC meets TDAP CE to enhance bilateral trade

Press Release Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: His Excellency Md Ruhul Alam Siddique, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Bangladesh, called on the Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala Friday at TDAP’s office. During the meeting, HE Siddique emphasized the high expectations for enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He expressed keen interest in increasing imports of agro-related items from Pakistan, particularly rice, maize, and sesame, as Bangladesh’s agricultural imports have been significantly impacted due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Bangladesh, currently reliant on India, sees this as an opportune time to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan and foster cordial relations.

His Excellency also proposed that Pakistan may organize a Single Country Exhibition in Dhaka in between January and April, 2025, with a special focus on ladies’ garments and agro-based products, both of which are in great demand in Bangladesh. Additionally, he assured that the visa issuance process for Pakistani businessmen would soon be streamlined to facilitate trade exchanges.

The Director General of TDAP’s Agro Food Division suggested holding online sessions between business communities from both countries to identify the hurdles/obstacles that hinder direct trade, a suggestion that was welcomed by all parties.

Other participants of the meeting were Basit Rauf, Director General Textile & Leather Division, TDAP, Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General, Agro-Food Division and Abdul Karim, Director General, Services and IMDD.

In the end, The Chief Executive of TDAP assured His Excellency of full cooperation to create a win-win situation for both countries in terms of trade. He also briefed the High Commissioner about TDAP’s upcoming flagship events, including TEXPO (23rd–25th October 2024) and the Engineering & Healthcare Show (April 2025), and invited Bangladeshi businessmen to participate.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from the Chief Executive of TDAP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilateral trade TDAP Pakistan and Bangladesh Muhammad Zubair Motiwala

Comments

200 characters

BD HC meets TDAP CE to enhance bilateral trade

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories