Markets Print 2024-09-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 82,074.45
High: 82,372.20
Low: 81,387.57
Net Change: 615.16
Volume (000): 243,551
Value (000): 24,398,522
Makt Cap (000) 2,537,702,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,198.75
NET CH (+) 244.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,986.72
NET CH (+) 144.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,025.98
NET CH (+) 684.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,627.29
NET CH (-) 202.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,651.72
NET CH (-) 72.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,021.89
NET CH (+) 42.81
------------------------------------
As on: 20- September-2024
====================================
