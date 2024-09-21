AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-21

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 20, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 20, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 82,074.45
High:                      82,372.20
Low:                       81,387.57
Net Change:                   615.16
Volume (000):                243,551
Value (000):              24,398,522
Makt Cap (000)         2,537,702,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,198.75
NET CH                    (+) 244.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,986.72
NET CH                    (+) 144.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,025.98
NET CH                    (+) 684.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,627.29
NET CH                    (-) 202.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,651.72
NET CH                     (-) 72.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,021.89
NET CH                     (+) 42.81
------------------------------------
As on:            20- September-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories