KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 82,074.45 High: 82,372.20 Low: 81,387.57 Net Change: 615.16 Volume (000): 243,551 Value (000): 24,398,522 Makt Cap (000) 2,537,702,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,198.75 NET CH (+) 244.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,986.72 NET CH (+) 144.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,025.98 NET CH (+) 684.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,627.29 NET CH (-) 202.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,651.72 NET CH (-) 72.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,021.89 NET CH (+) 42.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- September-2024 ====================================

