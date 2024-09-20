AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Standard Chartered launches 6th Cohort of Women In Tech programme

Recorder Report Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan has launched the 6th Cohort of the Standard Chartered Women In Tech programme in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt) Limited.

This programme was first launched in Pakistan in 2019 and was designed to address gender disparity in the technology sector. This initiative not only supports innovative business ideas but also addresses the financial barriers women often face in launching and scaling their ventures.

By offering tailored mentorship and financial backing, Standard Chartered is committed to fostering an ecosystem where women can thrive as successful entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and social change in the country.

Standard Chartered WiT is an integral component of the Bank’s entrepreneurship offering within Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion.

Commenting on the launch Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan has said that Standard Chartered Women In Tech programme is aligned with the government’s agenda of supporting small businesses, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing financial education, with a focus on women and technology.

The launch of Cohort 6 of this programme, designed to break down barriers, create opportunities, and advance financial inclusion for women in Pakistan. Over the past five years, this program has become a vital platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs by providing critical funding, and focused mentorship on global project organisation, network building and investment readiness, he added.

He informed that to date, out of the 1300+ participating enterprises, more than 100 women founders have graduated, and 33 have received seed funding. This initiative reinforces Standard Chartered’s commitment to expanding women’s access to entrepreneurial finance and embodies the core of the Bank’s Futuremakers sustainability strategy. The Standard Chartered WiT was first launched in October 2014 by Standard Chartered Americas as a local community project.

