AGL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.98%)
AIRLINK 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.99%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
DFML 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.24%)
DGKC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.8%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.63%)
HUMNL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
PRL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
TRG 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
UNITY 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 84.4 (1%)
BR30 27,129 Decreased By -139.6 (-0.51%)
KSE100 81,679 Increased By 1217.3 (1.51%)
KSE30 25,837 Increased By 368.7 (1.45%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Reuters Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 10:06am

BEIJING: Oil prices fell in Asian trading on Thursday after a larger-than-expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut sparked concerns about the US economy.

Brent crude futures for November fell 34 cents, or 0.46%, to $73.31 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while WTI crude futures for October declined to $70.49 a barrel, down 42 cents or 0.59%.

The US central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday, suggesting the Fed saw a slowing job market.

That view appeared to outweigh the boost that interest rate cuts usually bring to economic activity.

“While the 50 basis point cut hints at harsh economic headwinds ahead, bearish investors were left unsatisfied after the Fed raised the medium-term outlook for rates,” ANZ analysts said in a note. Weak demand from China’s slowing economy also continued to weigh.

“Ongoing demand concerns from China overshadowed the Fed’s decision,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Refinery output in China slowed for a fifth month in August, statistics bureau data showed over the weekend.

China’s industrial output growth also slowed to a five-month low last month, and retail sales and new home prices weakened further.

However, Citi analysts said Chinese oil demand may rebound by 300,000 barrels per day year-on-year in the fourth quarter on improved independent refinery runs and the start-up of new refiner Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, offering some support to global demand.

Oil prices fall on mixed storage report

Markets were keeping an eye on events in the Middle East after walkie-talkies used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday following similar explosions of pagers the previous day.

Israeli officials did not comment on the attacks, but security sources said Israeli spy agency Mossad was responsible, heightening fears of an escalation in Israel’s 11-month war in Gaza.

Yen Oil prices Brent oil Oil Russian oil yuan price

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories