Print 2024-09-19

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of Re 0.57 per unit in FCA for August 2024 to refund Rs 7.34 billion to the consumers under monthly FCA mechanism.

The Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on September 26, 2024 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in August hydel generation was recorded at 5,362 GWh40 per cent of percent total generation.

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,306 GWh in August 2024 which was 9.91 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 12.2783 per unit whereas 681 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 15.8290 per unit (5.17 percent). Generation from HSD was zero while just 6 Gwh was generated on RFO at Rs 30.3188 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 950 GWh (7.21 percent) at Rs 13.3810 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,106 GWh (15.98 percent of total generation) at Rs 25.7579 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,190 GWh at Rs 1.4915 per unit (16.62 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 36 GWh at Rs27.2457 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 47 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 12.4788 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 398 GWh, 3.02 percent of total generation and solar at 98 GWh, 0.75 percent of total generation in August 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 13,179 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 7.4930 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs98.750 billion.

However, with proposed previous adjustment of Rs15.639 billion and sale of electricity IPPs at (negative Rs 2.013 billion), net electricity delivered to Discos in August 2024 was 12,267 GWh at a rate of Rs 8.8122 per unit, total price of which was Rs 112.375 billion.

CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for August 024 was Rs 9.3877 per unit while actual fuel charges were Rs 8.812 per unit, hence, negative adjustment of Rs 0.5755 per unit be granted.

