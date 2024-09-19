Governor inaugurates Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, inaugurated the Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park, established near the Baloch Colony Bridge under the administration of the Saylani Welfare International Trust. The IT Park is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the founder of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, along with foreign diplomats, including Consul Generals from Bahrain, Malaysia, the UAE, Turkey, Japan, Indonesia, and the Deputy Consul General of Iran, as well as prominent business figures and city elites.

During his address, the Governor remarked, "By establishing this IT Park, Saylani has achieved another milestone in the field of Information Technology." He added that the goal of providing advanced IT education to the youth is to enhance foreign exchange earnings. In this regard, the government is fully supporting private sector and nonprofit IT programs. He further emphasized the increasing importance of telecommunications and information technology in today’s world.

In his speech, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri said, "By 2035, Saylani's IT experts will eliminate Pakistan's reliance on IMF and World Bank loans. We have envisioned a future where we no longer have to bow before these institutions." Consul General of the UAE, Bakheet Al-Rumaithi, said the next two years would mark a period of transformation and progress for Pakistan. He praised Saylani’s efforts, stating, "Today’s event is evidence that the process of change has already begun. The youth of Pakistan should not lose hope."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024