AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
AIRLINK 130.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.09%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.8%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 148.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-3.63%)
HUMNL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
MLCF 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
NBP 57.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
OGDC 142.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PAEL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.38%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
TPLP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,599 Increased By 1137.6 (1.41%)
KSE30 25,797 Increased By 328.9 (1.29%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

Governor inaugurates Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park

Press Release Published 19 Sep, 2024 07:29am

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, inaugurated the Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park, established near the Baloch Colony Bridge under the administration of the Saylani Welfare International Trust. The IT Park is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the founder of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, along with foreign diplomats, including Consul Generals from Bahrain, Malaysia, the UAE, Turkey, Japan, Indonesia, and the Deputy Consul General of Iran, as well as prominent business figures and city elites.

During his address, the Governor remarked, "By establishing this IT Park, Saylani has achieved another milestone in the field of Information Technology." He added that the goal of providing advanced IT education to the youth is to enhance foreign exchange earnings. In this regard, the government is fully supporting private sector and nonprofit IT programs. He further emphasized the increasing importance of telecommunications and information technology in today’s world.

In his speech, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri said, "By 2035, Saylani's IT experts will eliminate Pakistan's reliance on IMF and World Bank loans. We have envisioned a future where we no longer have to bow before these institutions." Consul General of the UAE, Bakheet Al-Rumaithi, said the next two years would mark a period of transformation and progress for Pakistan. He praised Saylani’s efforts, stating, "Today’s event is evidence that the process of change has already begun. The youth of Pakistan should not lose hope."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Governor Sindh IT Park Kamran tessori Saylani Welfare International Trust Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park

Comments

200 characters

Governor inaugurates Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories