AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.95%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.5%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
HUBC 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-3.57%)
HUMNL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
NBP 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
OGDC 142.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.26%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.97%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,493 Increased By 1031.4 (1.28%)
KSE30 25,756 Increased By 288.2 (1.13%)
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Iron ore slides on strong supply prospects, weak steel demand outlook

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices slumped on Wednesday, as Chinese traders returned after the country’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday to a bleak market outlook for the key steelmaking ingredient, weighed down by prospects of firm supply and soft steel demand.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 4.33% lower at 673.5 yuan ($94.91) a metric ton. The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 2.18% lower at $90.2 a ton, as of 0331 GMT.

Goldman Sachs on Monday cut its iron ore price forecast for the fourth quarter of 2024, citing market oversupply even though demand from China is stabilising.

“We note potential price support from pre-Golden Week holiday restocking over the next two weeks, but a continuing build in total iron ore stocks is setting the scene for another price drop in October,” analysts at the bank said in a note, referring to China’s annual week-long holiday next month.

During August, Chinese iron ore port inventories surged to a fresh 29-month high while steel inventories at major mills grew to a seasonal two-year high, Westpac analysts said.

At the same time, steel mill profitability dropped to a multi-decade low in late August, they added. China’s crude steel output in August declined for the third straight month, posting a 6.1% month-on-month loss and a 10.4% fall from a year before, as steelmakers grappled with losses from a decline in steel prices.

The Biden administration on Friday locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 25% duty on steel, which takes effect on Sept. 27.

