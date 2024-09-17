Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs202bn against Rs250bn target

Published 17 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has raised Rs 202 billion against a target of Rs 250 billion for the Ministry of Finance in the 13th auction for GOP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) on Monday.

The GIS cut-off rates for the Fixed Rate Discounted - 1Y Discounted stood at 15.0000 percent down 99.00bps) and for Fixed Rental Rate for 3Y FRR stood at 13.8900 percent (down 111.17bps), for 5Y FRR at 13.8450 percent, down 53.50 bps and for 10Y FRR at 13.0422 percent (New Issue). Pakistan Stock Exchange received total bids worth Rs 691.25 billion.

