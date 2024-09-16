Noman Azhar, chief officer Zindigi, named ‘Digital Leader of the Year’

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has been honored with the title of “Digital Leader of the Year” at the Pakistan Digital Awards. This accolade recognises Noman’s pivotal role in transforming Pakistan’s digital banking and fintech sectors.

Zindigi, the digital banking arm powered by JS Bank, has emerged as a cornerstone in Pakistan’s financial and digital infrastructure. With its entire tech stack developed in-house, Zindigi has positioned itself as a key player in the country’s fintech revolution, demonstrating the potential of homegrown innovation in a market traditionally dominated by foreign solutions. Another major achievement was transforming Pakistan’s religious travel sector by enabling a cashless Hajj and Umrah experience, addressing long-standing challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims. By simplifying currency conversion and transactions, the platform has reduced financial stress for millions of travelers each year.

Under his visionary leadership, Zindigi has also turned its focus to Pakistan’s burgeoning freelance economy. In an era where remote work is becoming increasingly prevalent, Zindigi has launched a USD-based Freelancer account tailored to the specific financial needs of this growing workforce. Zindigi’s footprint extends beyond financial services. Partnering with the Capital Development Authority in Islamabad, the platform has spearheaded the city’s digital transformation, and is partnering with Punjab’s waste management ecosystem, to digitize public services.

With more than 16 years of experience in banking, technology, and financial services, Noman Azhar helped position Zindigi at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation. The trajectory of Pakistan’s digital evolution has been increasingly shaped by the growing role of public-private partnerships. These collaborations have proven essential in reshaping national infrastructure, especially in sectors where the government has sought to modernize while leveraging private sector expertise. Across various industries, from banking to transportation, partnerships between the public and private sectors are emerging as key drivers of progress. Driven by a vision to enact transformative change globally, Azhar’s unwavering dedication to digitizing the public sector has played a pivotal role in reshaping Pakistan’s digital landscape, touching the lives of individuals across communities.