AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

PTI leaders’ detention: Shibli assails PM for staying mum about 9th Sep ‘debacle’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for staying silent over 9th September debacle involving the arrests of 10 PTI MNAs from the premises of the Parliament House by unknown masked men — a move that attracted strong backlash from numerous members of the two houses of the parliament.

“Till now, no statement has come from the prime minister on this incident. He did not bother to express solidarity with his colleagues,” the opposition leader said on the floor of the house in the Senate session. “Where is the prime minister?” Faraz asked. “It is by virtue of becoming the member of that house (National Assembly) that he has been installed on the position of the prime minister,” the senator said.

“This shows you are not interested at all — this government does not care about the parliament at all.”

Later, in a rare move, the treasury senators walked out of the house against the decision of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz to attend the house proceedings.

The treasury senators protested over this move, saying that Naz’s membership was suspended for two “working” days by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani for “unruly behaviour” in Senate earlier on Tuesday.

The opposition senators contradicted the treasury’s stance on the grounds that the chairman Senate suspended Naz’s legislative membership for two days, not two working days, a period that passed on Thursday.

“I hereby suspend the membership of Senator Falak Naz for two days,” Gilani had ruled, following verbal clash between the PTI senator and Faisal Vawda on Tuesday, and adjourned the house till Thursday, before the Senate met again on Friday.

Harsh arguments were exchanged between the lawmakers from the two sides of the aisle in Friday’s session. After the treasury side walked out, treasury member Danesh Kumar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) pointed out the quorum that was found to be lacking. The session was subsequently adjourned till Saturday (today).

Earlier, the opposition leader demanded of the deputy chairman to ensure the participation of the ministers in the house.

“Not a single minister is here — if they don’t value the parliament, better to shut it down then,” Faraz deplored.

Addressing the chair, PTI Senator Fawzia Arshad said, “Yesterday, you said, we are lucky that four or five ministers are here. We are not lucky, it’s their duty— they have to be here. They are not doing us any favour for coming here—you should have deferred the proceedings till all ministers were here.”

Apart from opposition senators, Treasury lawmaker Saadia Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) also slammed the absence of lawmakers from the house.

“No minister is here — you should suspend the house proceedings till ministers are here— we will talk to the air till ministers arrive,” she said.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik finally joined the house proceedings. He apologised to the house, and answered queries of the senators related to question hour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shibli Faraz Shehbaz Sharif PTI PTI MNAs

Comments

200 characters

PTI leaders’ detention: Shibli assails PM for staying mum about 9th Sep ‘debacle’

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories