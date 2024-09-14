Gold hits new historic highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices soared to new historic highs on Friday, reflecting the global market’s upward trend, which reached fresh record levels, traders said.

Gold prices saw one of the biggest gains in recent weeks, growing by Rs2900 to hit new highs of Rs265900 per tola and Rs2486 to Rs227966 per 10 grams.

International gold bullion value surged by $51 to settle at fresh historic highs of $2566 per ounce with silver prices rising to just over $30 per ounce, traders said.

Silver prices on the domestic market also went up by Rs50 to Rs2950 per tola and Rs42.86 to Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024