BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 13, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,333.06
High: 80,016.74
Low: 79,262.72
Net Change: 315.44
Volume (000): 191,854
Value (000): 12,649,815
Makt Cap (000) 2,466,608,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,202.30
NET CH (+) 26.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,802.87
NET CH (-) 96.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,833.87
NET CH (-) 35.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,468.06
NET CH (+) 99.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,276.09
NET CH (+) 85.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,001.30
NET CH (-) 7.59
------------------------------------
As on: 13- September-2024
====================================
