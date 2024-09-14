KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 13, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,333.06 High: 80,016.74 Low: 79,262.72 Net Change: 315.44 Volume (000): 191,854 Value (000): 12,649,815 Makt Cap (000) 2,466,608,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,202.30 NET CH (+) 26.39 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,802.87 NET CH (-) 96.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,833.87 NET CH (-) 35.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,468.06 NET CH (+) 99.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,276.09 NET CH (+) 85.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,001.30 NET CH (-) 7.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 13- September-2024 ====================================

