Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs265,900 per tola

BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 05:40pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan jumped on Friday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,900, clocking in at Rs265,900, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs227,966 after it registered an increase of Rs2,486, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price declined by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs263,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold rose on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,566 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $51 during the day.

Silver prices also surged by Rs50 to settle at Rs2,950 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan before hitting yet another peak of Rs264,000 on September 11.

