Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,700, hits Rs263,700 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to march upwards on Saturday, hitting a new record in line with an increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,700, clocking in at Rs263,700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs226,080 after it registered an increase of Rs1,457, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price clocked in at Rs262,000 after it accumulated Rs200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,512 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $20 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.