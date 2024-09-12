Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

After registering back-to-back gains, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with a decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs263,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,480 after it registered a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price surged by Rs2,300 to settle at a record high level Rs264,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold lowered on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,515 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $8 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.