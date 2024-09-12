Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

AGL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-5.72%)
AIRLINK 139.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.97%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.43%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.53%)
FFBL 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
HUBC 150.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
HUMNL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.18%)
KOSM 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.37%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.39%)
NBP 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 138.84 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.16%)
PAEL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.68%)
PRL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
SEARL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.46%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.4%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.59%)
TRG 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.81%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,162 Increased By 510.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,953 Increased By 136.6 (0.55%)
BR Web Desk Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 12:35pm

After registering back-to-back gains, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with a decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs263,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,480 after it registered a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price surged by Rs2,300 to settle at a record high level Rs264,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold lowered on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,515 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $8 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

