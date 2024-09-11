Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan registered back-to-back gains on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,300, clocking in at Rs264,000, which is a fresh record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs226,337 after it registered an increase of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price surged by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs261,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold rose on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,524 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $23 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.