AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,465 Increased By 87.8 (1.05%)
BR30 27,490 Increased By 374.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 79,812 Increased By 794.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 25,155 Increased By 242.7 (0.97%)
Sep 13, 2024
Markets

South African rand flat; markets focus on Fed rate cut next week

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 01:47pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Friday, as markets weighed up bets on the size of a rate cut expected in the world’s biggest economy next week.

At 0804 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7550 against the dollar, near its Thursday closing level of 17.7625.

The dollar last traded softer against a basket of peers, as investors remained on tenterhooks ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

While markets are certain the Fed will cut rates, uncertainty around whether it will go with a 25-basis-point or 50-basis-point cut remains.

On Friday, the rand will likely track developments in the lead up to the meeting.

The risk-sensitive local unit often takes direction from global drivers like US monetary policy in the absence of major local data points.

Next week, local investors will focus on August consumer inflation figures on Sept. 18 and the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) interest rate announcement on Sept. 19.

South African rand firms ahead of manufacturing data

Economists polled by Reuters predict the SARB will announce a 25 basis point rate cut.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was up about 0.3% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond also firmed in early deals, as the yield slipped 3 basis points to 8.97%.

