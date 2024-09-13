Mashreq Pakistan forms Shariah Board

KARACHI: Mashreq Pakistan has announced the formation of the Shariah Board for its operations in Pakistan. Dr Ahcene Lahsasna has been appointed as Chairman Shariah Board, Mufti Muhammad Abdullah as Resident Shariah Board Member and Mufti Imtiaz Alam as Shariah Board Member.

Mashreq’s has recently obtained In-Principal approval from the State Bank of Pakistan to launch Islamic banking operations, coupled with the appointment of a distinguished Shariah Board to mark a significant milestone in its Pakistani market expansion.

Commenting on these pivotal appointments, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan, said that Mashreq’s presence as a progressive international bank and its role as a catalyst for Pakistan’s future growth is steadily gaining momentum.

