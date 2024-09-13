Japanese rubber futures soar

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Thursday to their highest levels in more than a week, supported by firmer oil prices and wet weather conditions across global rubber-producing regions. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed up 12.3 yen, or 3.49%, at 365.0 yen ($2.56) per kg, its strongest level since Sept. 3.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed up 270 yuan, or 1.6%, to 17,045 yuan ($2,393.66) per metric ton.

The most active November butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 390 yuan, or 2.6%, to 15,375 yuan ($2,159.14) per metric ton.