AGL 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-6.82%)
AIRLINK 136.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DFML 50.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 45.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
HUBC 149.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
HUMNL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
KOSM 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.61%)
MLCF 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
NBP 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 138.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
SEARL 57.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
TOMCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.17%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.35%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,784 Increased By 132 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,797 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.08%)
Sep 12, 2024
Australian shares climb as energy stocks, banks shine

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 10:04am

Australian shares traded higher on Thursday, as financials and energy stocks led the gains, while investors digested the latest US inflation print and assessed its impact on the global interest rates outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 8,035.1 points, as of 1236 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Wednesday.

The latest US inflation report led market watchers to rule out expectations of a 50-basis-point (bp) rate reduction by the Federal Reserve next week, instead had their bets firmed on a 25-bp cut.

In Sydney, most sub-indexes traded in the positive territory.

Rate-sensitive financials were up 0.8%, with the “Big Four” banks advancing between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Tracking oil prices, energy stocks were trading nearly 1% higher with sector major Woodside Energy up 0.7% and Paladin Energy up 9.1%.

Brent crude futures rose 0.18% to $70.74 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.1% to $67.38 per barrel.

Gold stocks traded 0.6% higher, with miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining gaining 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, local miners inched lower by 0.2%.

Mining giant BHP Group shed 1.9%, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.75 points, or 0.31%, to 40,861.71 points on Wednesday.

Australian shares flat as miners counter losses in banks

The S&P 500 gained 58.61 points, or 1.07%, while Nasdaq climbed 369.65 points, or 2.17%.

Among individual stocks, Nine Entertainment dropped as much as 4.4% to its lowest level since late April 2020 after the company said CEO Mike Sneesby would step down with effect from Sept. 30.

The broadcaster was among the top laggards in the benchmark index. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.5% at 12,692.24 points.

