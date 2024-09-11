AGL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (9.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

‘KE committed to cracking down on theft despite resistance’

Press Release Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: K-Electric’s aggressive citywide anti-theft crackdown is being fiercely resisted by the kunda mafia who are resorting to blocking roads and disrupting the city to maintain their illegal connections over settling their outstanding dues.

Recent incidents in Gizri, Punjab Colony, and nearby areas organized groups of power thieves have gone to extreme lengths to undermine K-Electric’s efforts to dismantle illegal kundas from load-shed-free feeders.

During one such targeted operation in Punjab Colony, KE teams faced violent retaliation from armed assailants who tried to stop the kunda removal and harassed the staff involved at gunpoint. The same defaulting customers orchestrated protests in Gizri and Punjab Colony to forcefully restore power supply, contravening KE’s attempts to provide equitable supply.

