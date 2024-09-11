US steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday unveiled fresh sanctions against more than a dozen firms and individuals in Russia and Iran in response to what it called Iran’s “escalatory” decision to send ballistic missiles to Russia.

The sanctions targeted 10 people and six companies for their involvement in supporting Iran’s defense sector, and identified four vessels involved in “enabling Iran’s delivery of weapons components and weapons systems,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Today, the United States and our allies are taking concerted action in response to Iran’s reckless decision to proliferate ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said.