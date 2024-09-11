AGL 37.39 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (5.89%)
AIRLINK 139.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.81%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.5%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
NBP 59.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,040 Increased By 125.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 79,368 Increased By 80.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 25,082 Increased By 8.8 (0.04%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-11

US steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday unveiled fresh sanctions against more than a dozen firms and individuals in Russia and Iran in response to what it called Iran’s “escalatory” decision to send ballistic missiles to Russia.

The sanctions targeted 10 people and six companies for their involvement in supporting Iran’s defense sector, and identified four vessels involved in “enabling Iran’s delivery of weapons components and weapons systems,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Today, the United States and our allies are taking concerted action in response to Iran’s reckless decision to proliferate ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

US Russia Iran US sanctions US Treasury Department ballistic missiles Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

US steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories