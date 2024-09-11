Various reforms in gemstone sector approved

ISLAMABAD: In the meeting of the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee for Gemstones, important decisions have been approved by agreeing on various reforms.

In the meeting presided over by Chairman Steering Committee and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, stakeholders including federal ministers, secretaries, senior officers and representatives of the private sector participated and discussed in detail the proposed reforms regarding gemstones.

As per the recommendations of the sub-committee, it was agreed to attach gemstones to the Ministry of Industries by giving it proper status.

Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, Communica-tions and Chairman Steering Committee Abdul Aleem Khan said that “we are moving forward with the cooperation and integrated measures of the government and the private sector for the promotion of the gemstones industry.”

He added that currency exchange and export would increase while faster and purposeful decisions would be implemented for the development and improvement of that sector.

Gemstones sector as an industry which would benefit the country’s economy, he said.

Chairman Steering Committee Abdul Aleem Khan said that gemstone was a very important sector for the improvement of which the final approval would be taken from the prime minister on the proposed reforms including other relevant issues.

He said the Steering Committee was keen to improve the infrastructure and provide a better platform for gemstones which included the consultation of Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Industries Rana Tanveer Hussain.

He further said all the recommendations were aimed at the upgradation of gemstones and related sectors for which all decisions regarding gemstones would be taken by

the private sector, in future.

Agreeing on the formation of the Council for Gemstones, in the meeting, Aleem Khan clarified that the Chairman of the Gemstones Council would be from the private sector who would have full authority and power. Describing the meeting as purposeful, he appreciated the efforts of the participants and said that gemstone is value addition sector that should get maximum facilities.

Chairman Steering Committee Aleem Khan also issued instructions to various ministries and departments to resolve the related problems. In the meeting, various proposals were discussed in detail, including to activate the gemstone sector as a company instead of an authority.

Federal Secretary Petroleum and senior officers highlighted their point of view on various aspects.

In the meeting, participants of private sector offered thanks to Aleem Khan for consideration of their suggestions regarding gemstones.

Aleem Khan indicated that soon Members of the Steering Committee and ministers will visit Gilgit-Baltistan, KPK and Azad Kashmir to review the performance and process of existing institutions active in the field of gemstones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024