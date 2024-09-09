Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2024 Updated September 9, 2024 01:17pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its downward trajectory on Monday in line with the decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs260,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs223,251 after it registered a decrease of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs2,000 to settle Rs261,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold reduced on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,490 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $7 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Settlement of circular debt thru adjustments strong probability

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

Intra-day update: rupee marginally falls against US dollar

BF Biosciences gets DRAP nod for brownfield expansion

Sale of Dawood Lawrencepur’s subsidiary cancelled as Artistic Milliners ‘decides not to proceed’

Politics in sport diagnosed as Pakistan cricket’s problem

Lucky Core Industries completes acquisition of Pfizer’s Karachi facility and assets

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2015 Policy

Read more stories