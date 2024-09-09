Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its downward trajectory on Monday in line with the decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs260,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs223,251 after it registered a decrease of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs2,000 to settle Rs261,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold reduced on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,490 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $7 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.