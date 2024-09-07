Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

After back-to-back gains, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with the decrease in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs2,000, clocking in at Rs261,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,194 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,714, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price gained Rs1,400 to settle Rs263,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold reduced on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,497 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $21 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices also register a decline of Rs50 to settle at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.