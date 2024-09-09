AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

President honours Naval heroes of the 1965 war

APP Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paying tribute to the Pakistan Navy on ‘Navy Day’, praised its role in the country’s defence, the bravery of officers and personnel, and their sacrifices.

In a message on Navy Day, the president highlighted that the Pakistan Navy, during the 1965 war, proved its capabilities by conducting successful operations against the enemy.

The Pakistan Navy has full capability to deal with both traditional and non-traditional maritime challenges facing the country, the president added.

He emphasized that a strong navy was the guarantor of Pakistan’s security and prosperity. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to further modernize and strengthen the Pakistan Navy, the president said the Pakistan Navy played a key role in national defence and promoting regional peace.

“The Pakistan Navy is always ready to defend Pakistan’s maritime interests and territorial waters.”

He said the nation was proud of the bravery, dedication, and patriotism of the Pakistan Navy and its personnel, adding that the sacrifices of the heroes of the Pakistan Navy serve as a guiding light for the nation.

Pakistan pakistan navy Pakistani forces President Asif Ali Zardari Naval heroes 1965 war

Comments

200 characters

President honours Naval heroes of the 1965 war

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

Refund cannot be blocked for pendency of tax reference: IHC

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2025 Policy

Security forces foil aggression on Afghan border

Activists clash with police as PTI holds rally in Islamabad

PM launches ‘special’ anti-polio drive

All set for ‘special’ polio drive in 15 Punjab districts

Wapda planning work on Chashma Lift Canal project

BMP assails increase in power tariffs

OMAP seeks PM’s intervention to help resolve issues facing petroleum industry

Read more stories