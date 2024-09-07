PM expresses condolence on Ch Nisar sister’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolences with former interior minister and ex-PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sad demise of his sister.

According to a statement of the PM Office, the Prime Minister visited the residence of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and expressed condolence with him on death of his sister. The PM also prayed for granting highest ranks in heaven for the deceased and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also visited the residence of IG Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to express condolences on the sad demise of his mother. The PM prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024