PM pays tribute to armed forces, LEAs

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood, “but no one should deem this desire as weakness.” Addressing a ceremony held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday night to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day, he said that Pakistan has always been making efforts for global peace as a responsible State.

He said Pakistan is a peace loving country. “We have proved that Pakistan does not have aggressive designs against its neighbours…However, Pakistan will never make any compromise on its integrity and freedom,” he categorically stated. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, pledging to continue the ongoing operation against “Fitna-al-Khawarij” until their complete eradication. “All our armed forces and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) will continue their operation for which there is a national consensus,” he added.

He paid rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of Armed Forces who fearlessly fought, and defeated the enemy that attacked the motherland across the international border on 6 September 1965. “Despite their numerical advantage, the enemy designs were thwarted by the valiant Armed Forces and were handed an unforgettable defeat, on all fronts,” he added. The Prime Minister further stated that “Pakistan has defeated its enemy’s evil designs for multiple times but their evil intentions are still a big threat to Pakistan’s security. “This day reminds us the unmatched sacrifices of our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the motherland,” he said.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tribute to those who lost their loved ones in war against terrorism and reiterated that the armed forces of Pakistan would continue their operations against terrorists in the country.

