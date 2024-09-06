10th review meeting of CNS: Pakistan elected president till April 2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been elected as the President for the Tenth Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) till April 2026.

The contracting parties to the CNS unanimously elected Faizan Mansoor, Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), as the President for the Tenth Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, Pakistan has been elected as Vice Chairperson and Rapporteur at the Country Group level.

“The election is a manifestation of trust deposed and recognition by the Contracting Parties of CNS and the international community on Pakistan’s expertise and exemplary record in the field of Nuclear Safety,” the Foreign Office further stated. Pakistan will hold the position of the President until the completion of the process of the Tenth Review Meeting of the CNS till April 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024