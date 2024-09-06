AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

10th review meeting of CNS: Pakistan elected president till April 2026

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been elected as the President for the Tenth Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) till April 2026.

The contracting parties to the CNS unanimously elected Faizan Mansoor, Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), as the President for the Tenth Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, Pakistan has been elected as Vice Chairperson and Rapporteur at the Country Group level.

“The election is a manifestation of trust deposed and recognition by the Contracting Parties of CNS and the international community on Pakistan’s expertise and exemplary record in the field of Nuclear Safety,” the Foreign Office further stated. Pakistan will hold the position of the President until the completion of the process of the Tenth Review Meeting of the CNS till April 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office PNRA Convention on Nuclear Safety 10th review meeting of CNS Faizan Mansoor

Comments

200 characters

10th review meeting of CNS: Pakistan elected president till April 2026

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories