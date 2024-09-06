CM launches ‘Primary School Nutrition Programme’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the country’s first and largest ‘Primary School Nutrition Program’ in D.G. Khan on Friday.

Pilot project of the program has been started in three districts of South Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh. More than 0.4 million malnourished students will be given nutritious milk packs. Students of 3,527 primary schools in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts will get 175 ml milk pack every day.

The CM reached Government Primary School MC-I in Dera Ghazi Khan to inaugurate the country’s first and largest school nutrition program in Punjab. She visited every classroom, went to the seats of students and gave them boxes of milk.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif went and sat with the students, who were overjoyed to see CM amidst them. She interacted with the students and asked them about their health and education. She also asked children about the problems they face in their education.

The CM was briefed by the provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat that the children will submit empty milk packs to their schools. The proceeds from recycling of empty wraps will be spent on the schools concerned.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also spoke on the occasion.

Later on, the CM reached Commissioner’s office D.G. Khan, where she was saluted by Border Military Police on her arrival.

