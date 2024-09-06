AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

Dar meets UK Deputy Prime Minister

Published 06 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government of the United Kingdom Angela Rayner, said a press release.

Dar congratulated Rayner on her appointment as the British Deputy Prime Minister. He underscored the importance of a strong Pakistan-UK partnership for furthering the two countries’ shared interests in the bilateral and regional domains.

The Deputy Prime Minister lauded the contributions of British-Pakistani diaspora towards further enriching the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Recalling Deputy Prime Minister Rayner’s visit to Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2022 floods, Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with the UK on climate action and mobilizing international assistance for climate-vulnerable countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UK Ishaq Dar

