AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-06

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,625 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,070 tonnes of import cargo and 71,555 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,625 comprised of 54,916 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,706 tonnes of Dap & 5,448 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 71,555 comprised of 37,781 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15.741 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,383 tonnes of Rice & 16,650 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 04 ships namely, Ym Excellence, Colombo Express, Oriental Cosmos & Gluon berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Yateeka, Msc Suape Vii, Xin Lian Chang, Ji Hang 27, Bulk Jamaica, Ital Universo & Xin Chang Shu sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Inlaco Express are expected to sail on today September 5th, 2024.

Cargo volume of 188,339 tonnes, comprising 90,338 tonnes imports cargo and 98,001 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (1,203 TEUs Imports& 4,487 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, PH Minh Giang, Diamond Globe, Petrel Bulker and Marangas Asclepius & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Zhong Go Bu Hai scheduled to load/offload River Sand, Canola Seed, Coals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, PQEPT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday 5th September, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Read more stories