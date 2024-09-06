Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,625 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,070 tonnes of import cargo and 71,555 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,625 comprised of 54,916 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,706 tonnes of Dap & 5,448 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 71,555 comprised of 37,781 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15.741 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,383 tonnes of Rice & 16,650 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 04 ships namely, Ym Excellence, Colombo Express, Oriental Cosmos & Gluon berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Yateeka, Msc Suape Vii, Xin Lian Chang, Ji Hang 27, Bulk Jamaica, Ital Universo & Xin Chang Shu sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Inlaco Express are expected to sail on today September 5th, 2024.

Cargo volume of 188,339 tonnes, comprising 90,338 tonnes imports cargo and 98,001 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (1,203 TEUs Imports& 4,487 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, PH Minh Giang, Diamond Globe, Petrel Bulker and Marangas Asclepius & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Zhong Go Bu Hai scheduled to load/offload River Sand, Canola Seed, Coals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, PQEPT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday 5th September, 2024.

