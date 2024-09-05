AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
China stocks edge up on policy easing hopes

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 03:12pm

HONG KONG: China stocks edged up while Hong Kong markets recouped most losses by Thursday’s close, as the Chinese central bank sent signals of further policy easing, bolstering market sentiment.

China still sees some room to lower the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, said Zou Lan, head of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy department, adding that the lender would continue to implement policies to support the economic recovery.

China, HK shares end lower

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.14% at 2,788.31.

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.17%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.55%, the consumer staples sector up 0.49%, the real estate index up 2.06% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.85%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.52% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.649%.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 13.04 points or 0.07% at 17,444.30. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.46% to 6,105.54.

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.3%, while the IT sector dipped 0.03%, the financial sector ended 0.13% higher and the property sector rose 2.07%.

  • Concerns over weakening oil demand dragged China- and Hong Kong-listed energy stocks lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index dropped more than 3% to suffer the most significant losses, with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp falling 6%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.37%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.05%.

