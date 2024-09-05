China stocks edge up on policy easing hopes

HONG KONG: China stocks edged up while Hong Kong markets recouped most losses by Thursday’s close, as the Chinese central bank sent signals of further policy easing, bolstering market sentiment.

China still sees some room to lower the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, said Zou Lan, head of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy department, adding that the lender would continue to implement policies to support the economic recovery.

China, HK shares end lower

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.14% at 2,788.31.