Business & Finance Print 2024-09-05

Shan Foods launches ‘Growing Flavour’ initiative in Sindh

Published 05 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Shan Foods has launched its “Growing Flavour” initiative within the Kunri Tehsil in Sindh, Pakistan to incentivize sustainable agricultural practices and community uplift.

The initiative aims to enhance environmental stewardship and drive economic benefits for the local communities. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Shan Foods recognizes the importance of sustainability for business resilience and growth.

The company’s “Growing Flavour” initiative is directly aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities & Communities.

Through this programme, Shan Foods is focused on revitalizing and enhancing ecological systems, ensuring that its teams, communities, and partners worldwide can thrive.

By implementing sustainable farming techniques and educational programs, the FMCG giant is committed to combating environmental challenges and enhancing agricultural yields, embracing innovative ways to propel its business and the planet towards a sustainable future.

Since the launch of its pilot program three years ago, the “Growing Flavour” initiative has made remarkable strides in improving chilli cultivation practices, enhancing community welfare, and fostering development in relation to sustainable agriculture.

Sammer Sultan, co-chairperson at Shan Foods, emphasized the company’s goal to ensure holistic development models that benefit stakeholders across the economic landscape. “This is in line with ensuring growth is sustainable and there is a tangible positive social impact across the company’s operations,” she stated.

