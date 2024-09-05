Maryam launches two projects in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday launched the Controlled Access Corridor Closed Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects, besides remodeling of Babu Sabu Interchange on the main entrance and exit of the Controlled Access Corridor Project.

On this occasion, she directed the authorities concerned to further expand the service lane along the closed road to ensure the convenience of the surrounding communities. She also planted saplings and visited both Controlled Access Corridor Closed Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge to inspect the quality of work.

During her visit, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed briefed the Chief Minister about the projects, saying the construction of the Niazi-Saggian Interchange and Saggian-Babu Sabu Interchange project has also been completed.

A service lane road has been opened on both sides of the 7.5 km Controlled Access Corridor closed road project. “Besides the construction of the service road, the repair and rehabilitation of drain has also been completed, and five vehicular and four pedestrian subways have been constructed on the closed road service road,” they added.

Moreover, at Babu Sabu Chowk, a green belt and a park have also been established after clearing encroachments while a 540-meter-long four-lane bridge has been constructed on the Ravi River.

She was also told that Shahdara, Kot Abdul Malik, Sheikhupura, Kalashah Kaku, Lahore Ring Road and other adjacent communities will benefit from Ravi Bridge project, whereas Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Chauhan Road, Saggian, Shirakot, Shafiqabad, Rasulpura, Bilalganj, Munshi Hospital, Amin Park and other adjacent settlements will benefit from Controlled Access Corridor Closed Road project.

On this occasion, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, MPA Sania Ashiq, LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Samiullah Khan, PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Rashid Nasrullah and Hafiz Nauman accompanied the Chief Minister. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab Housing Secretary Asadullah Khan, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) and others were also present.

